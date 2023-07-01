Saturday, July 1, 2023, 5:29 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 26-year-old Javier Yeste from Aquila won the title of Mr Gay Spain 2023 this Friday night. «Thanks to the organization for this honor, Nano García and Juan Martín Boll thank you for taking care of me, I will always carry you in my heart , to the jury for seeing something different and special in me, and above all to the public for voting for me and showing me their support at the end of my life”, he celebrated the winner on his Instagram.

“Come on, Murcia! We have achieved it!», celebrated Yeste, who participated as a representative of the Region in the final of this contest, one of the events held on the occasion of Pride and which aims to make visible the different realities of the group. The Catalan Oriol Maurici was the finalist and Paulina Rubio also participated, who received the special Mr Gay Spain 2023 award.

The act, which marked the seventeenth edition of the event, was held in Madrid’s Plaza de España and was presented by Omar Suárez, Anne Igartiburu and Luján Arguelles. It also had several live performances by artists such as Ruth Lorenzo from Murcia.