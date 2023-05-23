The female crews return to the scene and take center stage. Elena Arévalo, sailor of Club Náutico de Águilas and crew member of ‘Dorsia Covirán’, imposed her law and won the IV EKP Womens Cup of the Real Club Marítimo del Abra-Real Sporting Club (Getxo), which was the second regatta in the League Iberdrola Women’s Sailing. The crew with aquiline participation thus repeated in the Biscayan town the victory obtained in 2020 and 2021.

With a total of 27 sleeves disputed, the thirteen crews taking part in the Getxo regatta adapted to the one-design J80s provided by the organisation, and to the different wind conditions that the weekend offered. The suspense continued until the final regatta in which the ‘Dorsia’ won with a crew made up of Natalia Vía Dufresne, Nuria Sánchez, Marta Peñarrubia, María Torcida and Elena Arévalo. This last sailor, coordinator of the Club Náutico de Águilas Sailing School, began the year by completing a journey across the Pacific, from Tahiti to Panama, passing through the Marquesas Islands and the Galapagos.

Natalia Via-Dufresne, patron of ‘Dorsia Covirán’, highlighted the struggle she experienced until the end of the competition. «I really like this regatta format, with a ‘Medal Race’ (fibnal regatta) at the conclusion, because it gives game until the last moment. The sailing conditions have been good and all the scheduled tests have been carried out with good wind. I hope next year there will be even more teams and more boats.”

The ‘Medal Race’ was decisive because the Gipuzkoan ‘Decoexsa’, who was defending the title achieved a year earlier, had started as the leader up to that moment with a two-point advantage, but had a premature start that forced him to take a penalty to be able to continue in the race . A bad start in a rather short tour was decisive; the Basque crew had no room to react and ‘Dorsia Covirán’ played their tricks well to beat the Gipuzkoan team in the overall standings. Third overall was classified by ‘Team Baleària’, from the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

The Royal Spanish Sailing Federation established the dates and venues for this 2023 Iberdrola League, the only Spanish women’s one-design sailing circuit that has already landed at RCN Calpe, where the Tom 28 Team Baleària won, which prevailed in all the tests that were held.

Next stop



The circuit will arrive on June 10 and 11 at the San Juan reservoir, based at the Real Club Náutico Madrid, where the 747 of the Madrid club will compete. The latest differences will be settled in Balearic waters, at Club Náutico El Arenal, where the B-Ones will sail between September 9 and 10. For the grand finale, the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante will donate its J22 units, completing with them the five one design that will test the skills of the contenders for the title.

Before the start of the test held last weekend in Getxo, Javier Sanz, president of the Spanish Federation, highlighted the high participation in this circuit [15 barcos] thanks to the ease of the fact that the boats are provided by the host club of each of the tests. “We are promoting women’s sailing with a League that will be very competitive and in which we will see the best sailors in Spain sail on equal terms.” Sanz also made “a call to the more than 4,000 female athletes who have a sailing license in Spain, both light sailing, cruising and new modalities, to join this League and form competitive teams in which to enjoy and learn . It is great news that several yacht clubs have been interested in this circuit and have wanted to be part of it. I am sure that in the next editions there will be even more clubs that want to organize a test of this League.