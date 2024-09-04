Sometimes you come across magical events like this one that bear the creative and fascinating force of the community in its stamp. It all began in early August when residents of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, had to witness a daily unnerving event: passing by a leaky fire hydrant that was flooding the street at the intersection of Hancock and Tompkins Avenue. Despite the gentrification that affects the entire city of New York and also impacts the neighborhood, significant public investment is still needed to repair and improve certain areas of the neighborhood. However, the response of a group of friends led by Hajj Malik-Lovick, 47 years old and a lifelong resident of Bed-Stuy, was extraordinary. They decided to turn the problem into an opportunity to brighten the community, transforming a sign of abandonment into a pond with fish and using their creativity to turn misfortune to their advantage.

Goldfish swim in a puddle on the sidewalk created by a leaking fire hydrant. Andrew Lichtenstein (Corbis via Getty Images)

Due to the amount of water that had already fallen from the fire hydrant into the tree pit, it could be said that it was actually a pond, they just needed fish. As account The New York TimesThe group went to a local pet shop and bought fifty golden crucians, which they dumped into the tree pit that became an urban pond. From there everything started to emerge organically thanks to the different contributions of the neighbours: shells, snails, figures, animals, coloured stones.

The unprecedented initiative by local residents caused a stir on the internet, where it quickly gained popularity and went viral on social media. The pond is now the subject of numerous comments that combine talkativeness and fun, celebrating its existence with humor, such as including it among the eight wonders of New York.

However, the online universe also attracted many detractors, mostly activists who criticised the founders for promoting animal cruelty. Within days of the pond being unveiled, two young men took thirty of the fish in what they called a “rescue”, believing that they were living in overcrowded conditions and would not survive.

Since then, the pond has had lights and security cameras. A sign was also posted that read, “Please do not touch or take our fish. They are just for viewing. You are being watched.” When a week later another woman showed up with a Tupperware container, with the same intention of taking the fish, both volunteers and visitors present at the pond at the time prevented her from doing so.

The New York Department of Environmental Protection has also tried to stop the project, according to a local newspaper Brooklyn Paper, The leak that occurred in the fire hydrant has been closed several times in recent weeks. However, the community’s determination is strong and the creators of the pond are repeatedly reopening it.

The residents of the neighbourhood are staunch defenders of what has become their little sanctuary, and more and more volunteers have come forward to look after the fish and watch over the pond. On the night of 26 August, an act of vandalism took place which, with a surprising degree of malice, completely destroyed the pond. The water was emptied, fish died and disappeared, and even decorative objects such as shells were destroyed. In a show of resilience, the defenders of the pond rebuilt it.

A month after the adventure began, the urban pool is still standing. The area is constantly surrounded by a circle of admirers. On the wall next to the pool there is a sign that reads “Bed-Stuy Aquarium” and a sheet with a QR code so that anyone interested in helping maintain the attraction can make donations.

Last Sunday, in the face of rumours that the pond might not be maintained for much longer because it requires constant surveillance to prevent vandalism and the imminent arrival of autumn, perhaps more people than usual gathered there. A mix of races, families, couples, cyclists, locals and tourists. Children queued up to receive a latex figure of a fishing rod from a balloon-flexer. Not only did little fish swim in the pond, but a universe of overflowing fantasy had been created where Hello Kitty lived alongside scuba divers, plastic turtles, snails, artificial flowers and aquatic plants, a caravel, a dragon and a treasure chest. It was difficult to find someone who didn’t pass by and smile at the genius.

It may not last long. The fish are at the mercy of stray cats, birds, rodents and the elements. But the urban pond has evolved into a significant symbol for the local community. No longer a mere recreational space, it now represents a symbol of identity and an emblem of unity and resilience.

The community has support and has launched a fundraising campaign in GoFundMemanaging to raise $3,075 of the $5,000 they have set as their goal. With the funds raised, they hope to be able to install a plexiglass and filtration system to protect the fish from the cold. They also have merchandisingsince two creatives fascinated by the invention decided to support the cause by creating miniatures of the pond, t-shirts and even pendants with the broken fire hydrant to donate the funds raised to the cause. In the Web page The donation created in honor of the pond explains that the intention of the neighbors is to expand the movement that has been created until they obtain a space for children without profit motive. “Your donation will help the children of our community with magic, science and love.”