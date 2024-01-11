The three leaders stressed the need for the international community to bear its responsibilities regarding what is happening in Gaza.

The third summit, within one year, which included the three leaders, focused on coordination and joint consultation, to unify visions to confront the challenges facing the Palestinian issue.

The summit came out with important agreements, as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, and Jordanian King Abdullah II affirmed their categorical rejection of any efforts, attempts or proposals aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, or displacing them outside their lands..

The leaders expressed their complete opposition to any attempts to reoccupy parts of Gaza, stressing the need to enable Gazans to return to their homes, and for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the relevant international resolutions, most notably the resolutions of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly..

The leaders warned of the seriousness of the hostilities in the West Bank, as well as the violations against religious sanctities, which increase tension in the region, which could lead to the situation getting out of control..

Full support and support for the Palestinian National Authority was also affirmed, allowing it to carry out its tasks in protecting the Palestinian people from the violations to which they are exposed in all of the Palestinian territories..

The summit denounced attempts to separate paths between Gaza and the West Bank, and stressed that a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue is the only guarantor of the stability of the situation in the region, and its protection from expanding the circle of conflict and things getting completely out of control, provided that this settlement includes recognition of the Palestinian state on the borders of the Fourth of May. June of the year one thousand nine hundred and sixty-seven, with its capital in East Jerusalem.

There are three no’s that deviate from the summit of Aqaba, the most notable of which are:

Rejecting any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, nor attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, nor to separate Gaza and the West Bank. .

The Jordanian King, the Egyptian President, and the Palestinian President, participants in the Aqaba Summit, stressed the necessity of continuing pressure to stop the escalation in Gaza and protect civilians. .

They also warned against attempts to reoccupy parts of Gaza or establish safe zones there, stressing the need to enable the people of the Gaza Strip to return to their homes..

Any regional role has become important today to put pressure towards stopping the Gaza war, and this is what a number of experts said on the subject to Sky News Arabia:

Professor of International Relations and Director of the Center for Strategic Studies, Dr. Zaid Ayadat, said in his interview with Sky News Arabia: “Displacement is a red line for the summit participants, and what that means is that the threat represents an existential threat to Egypt and Jordan.”

“Blinken’s visit to the region indicates the imminent end of the war, in a certain way, which to some extent guarantees a resumption of the negotiation process on the issue.”

“But this summit meeting agreed on three important points, which are neither displacement nor liquidation of the issue nor separation between the West Bank and Gaza.”

The advisor at Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, Dr. Gamal Abdel Gawad, told Sky News Arabia: “There are issues being discussed, the first and most sensitive of which is what will happen the next day after the end of the war, and what path will we take until we reach a ceasefire.”

He stressed that “there is a need for a high degree of coordination, and there is a fine line that the parties walk on, and at the same time, free services must not be provided to Israel that are paid for by the Palestinians.”

Former US State Department advisor, Andrew Tabler, told Sky News Arabia: “The United States made efforts to talk with Israel and the Arab countries, but Blinken realized that the regional countries must resolve the matter among themselves.”

He added: “These Arab countries are trying to deal with the consequences of the war in Gaza in the short term. At the same time, the Israeli statements about displacing the Palestinians have aroused their dissatisfaction.”