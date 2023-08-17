Puglia, after the expensive holidays, the ban on food on the beach. Here’s what’s happening and above all what the law says

In the summer of dear-holidays in Puglia a new crop appears for holidaymakers who have chosen to spend their holidays in that Region. Several shores in fact they decided to ban packed lunches on the beach, a choice that is causing a lot of discussion. parmesan to share, baked pasta and timbales, rice salads and omelettes. The days of the packed lunches of the Italian summer seem far away. The latest news concerns the Apulian beaches, which they want to ban the home mealso as to oblige bathers to consume in the kiosks and refreshment points of the establishment. The goal is very clear, and equally debatable, the curious is instead motivation used to justify the choice: it would seem that the cooler bags and all the accompanying accessories are too flashy and bulky for the beaches.

Michael is speaking Colelladirector of Lido Calarena in Mola: “I rigid refrigerators – explains – we don’t allow them for group meetings. If someone happens to have it, please leave it in the management”. No tables, “but if one brings portioned food, a small fridge bag or a drink, we turn a blind eye”. He echoes him – continues the gamberorosso. en – Returns Tassiello del Maredentro di Bari, “glass and cans don’t come in here, e not even the pans. But this seems obvious to me and we’re not even pointing it out or even less doing the checks. We count on the educated public who frequent our facility”.

