Aprilia, a year of ups and downs

In the last four races of the championship, Aleix Espargarò he managed to take his Aprilia to victory at Silverstone and Barcelona. However, the two intermediate races, those at the Red Bull Ring and Misano, did not go so well, where the expert Spanish driver seemed to be in difficulty and was unable to go beyond ninth and twelfth place in the Sunday race.

Aleix Espargarò still managed to grab the lead fifth position in the drivers’ world championship and, if he were to find that continuity which until now seemed rather distant, he could put Marco Bezzecchi’s third place in the world championship in his sights, 58 points away.

The next stage of the world championship will be the new layout of the Buddh International Circuit, home of the Indian Grand Prix. It will be an absolute first for the MotoGP: the goal of the 34-year-old Catalan will be to return to the podium, perhaps also thanks to the advice of the team’s former Ferrari technicians, who have already raced in F1 in Greater Noida.

The words of Aleix Espargarò during the press conference

“Impressions on the circuit? I’m happy to be here and give a good show. I really enjoyed the track layout and can’t wait to try it tomorrow.

Expectations for India? It’s difficult to understand whether or not it will be favorable to us, the long straight doesn’t look good, but there are fast corners. We have some Ferrari technicians – who have raced here in the past – and they told us that it was the track with the most grip in F1. I’m sure that after a few laps there will be good grip.

Last year the end of the championship was disastrous for us, these 8 races in 10 weeks will be tough, but we will have to stay focused and have fun with the team. Security problem? The straight will be very fast and maybe the escape route doesn’t look quite right.”