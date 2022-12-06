The patron saint festivities of Yecla are already underway. The mayoress, Remedios Lajara, gave her approval so that the soldiery of Captain Martín Soriano Zaplana can use gunpowder at the appropriate times in these celebrations declared of National Tourist Interest that take place in honor of the Virgen del Castillo.

The ritual of the first day of festivities was repeated again. The municipal authorities left at 12:30 pm, together with the president of the Association of Mayordomos, José Francisco Puche, and this year’s Mayordomos, José Antonio Marín (in the Bastón) and Juan Puche Forte (in the Flag), to address themselves from the Town Hall to the municipal auditorium where the act of approval was held.

The mayoress signed the document that allows the use of the 1,300 kilos of gunpowder, which will be fired this year by the ‘shooters’ from tomorrow, in the act of La Bajada, until December 18, in La Subida, an act with which these celebrations will culminate. Once the use of gunpowder was authorized, the official delegation traveled to the Town Hall, where fifteen rockets were launched in honor of the Virgin. Rockets that were answered by another fifteen from the top of the sanctuary where the image of the Patron Saint is still found.

The Band of the Association of Friends of Music enlivened, in the Plaza Mayor, the launching of these rockets for the public present. Some musket shots were also heard in the streets.

In the afternoon, the so-called ‘uncles of the punchas’, together with their boxes, were in charge of going through the streets of Yecla to announce to the residents that the city’s biggest festivals had begun. Today some intense days of festivities begin to unfold. In the morning, the mayordomos will begin their journey through the streets to end in the church of San Francisco where the so-called Pages Mass will take place. In the afternoon the Kiss of the Flag will take place.