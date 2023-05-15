Some human resources experts are calling for the implementation of this proposal, especially with the onset of the summer season, which is being applied by Iceland, New Zealand and Japan, although it is an experiment that is still under the microscope of research.

Observers believe that this experience was part of an alternative proposal to leave employees early, as applied by some major companies around the world.

Experts said that working for only four days during one season is a new strategy that increases employee effectiveness.

“Long working hours harm the mental and physical health of employees.” In Britain alone, companies that reduced working hours to 32 hours saw a 65 percent decrease in the number of sick days, and the probability of an employee quitting decreased to 57 percent.

Experts also add that when companies reduce working days, it is not only beneficial for employee well-being, but also beneficial for the company.

On the other hand, another party warns that working shorter could have the opposite effect.

In their point of view, employee productivity increases with long working hours, as he will not be in a hurry to complete his tasks, and thus the error rate will decrease.