The Raphinha operation for Barcelona is beginning to cool down after the latest news that has arrived about the more than likely renewal of Ousmane Dembélé. The French footballer was not happy with his situation in the winter market, as he demanded to be one of the highest paid players in the squad, as well as to maintain a fixed position in the team’s starting eleven.
His situation at the end of January was practically dramatic, even Barcelona tried to find a way out for him in the last days of that winter market. No club wanted to pay for a player who could arrive for free in six months, so Barça temporarily sent him to the stands.
His situation has taken a 180° turn, and today Ousmane Dembélé is one of the team’s most important players. He has recovered his smile with the arrival of Aubameyang, with whom he already shared a dressing room at Borussia Dortmund.
Xavi is giving him stripes and confidence to become one of the team’s leaders, and the Frenchman is returning the manager’s confidence in the form of numerous unlikely assists and dribbles.
The last month of Ousmane Dembélé with the Barça shirt encourages us to be optimistic with his renewal, and it is that sources close to the player assure that he is living a very happy moment in Barcelona and is seriously considering lowering his salary expectations to be able to fit in the imposed limit.
Raphinha’s option for Barça depended fundamentally on the departure of the Frenchman. They are not equal players, but they are cut by a similar profile. Sprinters with great dribbling and a unique ability to create dangerous plays.
In this life everything can change, and it is clear that you never know, both for him and for his representative, but the latest information that reaches us from Barcelona is clear: the Frenchman will renew.
#approaches #Dembélé #Barcelona #return #renew
Leave a Reply