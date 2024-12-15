

12/15/2024



Updated at 11:08 a.m.





Literary license or misogyny? Love in one of its many expressions – as President Petro stated – or gender violence? On Friday, after the scandal that broke out the day before over the appointment of Daniel Mendoza Leal as ambassador of Colombia…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only