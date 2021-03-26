The national government made the appointment of Roberto Boico, one of Vice President Cristina Kirchner’s lawyers, official this Friday in a key court of Federal Justice.

Through Decree 216/2021, Alberto Fernández appointed “member of the National Chamber of Appeals in Criminal and Federal Correctional of the Federal Capital, Chamber II, Dr. Roberto José Boico.”

Boico will thus integrate the Chamber led by Martín Irurzun. Precisely, Chamber II is made up of Irurzun and Eduardo Farah, the judge whose return was prompted by the Government.

The statement of Boico, Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer in the case for the Pact with Iran, had been approved by Congress on March 11, amid strong questions.

The lawyer has a profile very close to Kircherism. More than once dhe performed Amado Boudou in public and is also Oscar Parrilli’s lawyer, Senator Ultra K.

Although he came second in the contest for the Federal Chamber – he was a member of the shortlist with the judge of Dolores Alejo Ramos Padilla and his colleague Diego Marante, he was finally the candidate that President Alberto Fernández sent to the Senate.

Boico had sympathy with Legitimate Justice, the space that brings together judges, lawyers and prosecutors K. His name appeared among the signatories in the request that gave rise to the group.

In 2012 he was part of the Senate when Amado Boudou was vice president and presided over the Lower House. He accompanied him when the Ciccone case broke out, for which he was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison, a ruling that was confirmed by the Supreme Court two weeks ago.

When the government of Cristina Kirchner signed the Pact with Iran in 2013, Boico defended it publicly and said it was “the most significant political attempt” to unlock the AMIA..

His resume also includes having worked with the lawyer for the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Eduardo Barcesat. With him he published articles on YPF and the Papel Prensa law.

In 2018, as Oscar Parrilli’s attorney, requested the nullity of the cause of the notebooks. “It is a case whose particularity is given because the evidence that has been gathered is exclusively testimonies of those who are accused in the case,” he tried to discredit.

Boico is also a professor in the Law degree at the UBA where he is an adjunct in General Theory of Law, a postgraduate professor and deputy director of the Postgraduate Program in Criminal and Constitutional Procedural Law at the UBA.

In addition, between 2015 and 2016, he was a substitute judge in the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber.

