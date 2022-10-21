Die Welt: the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Makeev disappointed the Germans with his behavior in social networks

The appointment of a new Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Aleksey Makeev, to replace Andriy Melnyk, who was notorious for his harsh statements, disappointed the Germans, who were dissatisfied with his predecessor. About it informs Die Welt.

“Ukraine has received a new ambassador in Berlin. Aleksey Makeev demands German weapons from a bomb shelter, jokes about Cheetah tanks, and asks his German Twitter followers to suggest music for his playlist. The one who was annoyed by Melnik will have little joy in the future, ”the material says.

It is noted that in social networks, the new head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission sets the tone, which demonstrates the unwillingness of the ambassador to be a polite diplomat. His statements make it clear that, like his predecessor, he will use humor to get the support of the citizens of Germany.

The article says that Makeev does not intend to “voicing the wishes of Kyiv in a quiet behind-the-scenes voice.” He was called a “gifted communicator”, recalling that he published almost 24 thousand tweets, twice as many as Melnik.

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany is known for a number of high-profile statements. In particular, Melnik criticized the German leadership more than once and called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “insulted liverwurst” for refusing to visit Kyiv.