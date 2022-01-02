All you need to know about the single universal allowance 2022. Here is how much it will amount, to whom it is due and how to submit the application

It is away to the questions for thesingle universal allowance 2022. The new subsidy to support employees, self-employed, retired and even the unemployed. It will replace all the other supports for the children, ad exception of the nursery bonus and will be disbursed from next March.

The goal is to reorder all the aid accumulated over the years and group them into a single check, in favor of everyone. Even of those with too low incomes, which for example were not reached by the deductions or those in possession of VAT number.

A promise that was made during the period of health emergency by Elena Bonetti, the minister for equal opportunity and family. The same explained that the support will reach over 7 million families and will not only reorganize all the measures, but will lead to an increase in resources equal to 6 billion.

Single universal check: who is entitled to

Who will be able to take advantage of this single universal allowance? All Italian or European citizens or citizens with a residence permit and residing in Italy for at least two years. You will need to access the INPS site or contact a patronage to submit the application. Once submitted, the check will be issued starting in March for each dependent child up to 21 years of age (for disabled children no age limit).

The allowance will depend on the family’s income: between 175 and 50 euros and will have a surcharge for families with more than three children or for mothers under 21 years of age. The maximum amount of 175 euros will be up to all those with an ISEE of less than 15,000 euros. The subsidy will be paid automatically, without the need to submit an application, to all those who already receive the Citizenship Income.

The application, as already mentioned, must be submitted on the INPS website by one of the two parents, regardless of cohabitation with the child. You will need to log in with Spid or with Cie or with Cns. It is also possible to call the call center on free 803164 from landlines and 06164164 for a fee from mobile or go to a patronage, who will take care of submitting the application.

All grants will be paid out starting in March, after the middle of the month. Those who submit the application until June 30 will receive all arrears, whoever presents it in the following month of July will only receive subsequent checks.