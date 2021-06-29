The creators of the Puebloo application pose on a street in Velilla de San Antonio. Santi Burgos

The village festivals are sacred. All rural youth know that such a summer week is the festival here and on a Friday the chocolate there; that the concerts on Thursdays are tremendous in the next town and that on Tuesday he plays brass bands in the peña beyond. But, in the end, they are always the same places and many plans are not enjoyed simply due to ignorance of what has been organized in each place. Moisés de la Calle, 24, began to think about how to find out about the leisure or hospitality alternatives available near Santiuste de San Juan Bautista (Segovia, 550 inhabitants), the town where his family comes from, settled in Madrid. and where you go on vacation. And he had an idea: create an application where each town could display its cultural, labor, real estate or service offerings. The result is called Puebloo, a social network designed to revitalize rural areas.

De la Calle, a Tourism graduate who is studying a master’s degree in protected natural areas, considers that “sun and beach” tourism is much better organized. And that prompted him to try to make indoor areas also have the means to show themselves. The path to develop the application is the one that so many members of your generation have to follow if they have a project in their hands: take advantage of free time, squeeze every penny and rely on the help and altruistic effort of their colleagues. Gonzalo Martín, 34, from Cardeña (Córdoba, 1,500 inhabitants) and Javier Cervilla, 24, from Guadarrama (Madrid, 15,000 inhabitants) liked the plan, who made their work as programmers compatible with “picking code day and night” in spare moments or weekends to get to create the application.

The first Puebloo pilot project opened this Monday in Béjar (Salamanca, 13,000 inhabitants), a place that, according to the promoters, has a “certain volume” of population and this is also “involved”. Thus, they want to observe how the inhabitants react, how many people it reaches, how it is disseminated, what kind of publications there are and the interaction generated.

The three friends have also presented their initiative at the National Rural Network platform Yet the General Secretariat of the Demographic Challenge, with favorable responses. De la Calle, Martín and Cervilla have not yet seen a penny for its application, but they know that it has a profit margin. “The idea does not arise overnight,” they warn, and they explain that in the future there will be a “verified profile”, with memberships, for Town Halls or real estate companies that want to do business or promote themselves through Puebloo.

“We want everyone to upload content and show their people,” they assure, to promote roots and, why not, “to bite each other.” The fact is that those images, comics or old photos involve the inhabitants with these small municipalities. “There is a lot of Segovians who are lip service and then do nothing,” criticizes De la Calle, who believes that through the involvement of the people it will be possible to offer a comfortable and accessible system that renews the usual promotion mechanisms in rural areas. They also want it to serve to consult information from local entities and as a forum for users to exchange experiences.

The young programmers, who also know the panorama in their respective towns, are blunt. Their training should serve for the day to day, highlights Martín: “We want to use our knowledge and technologies for social purposes to solve real problems.” Cervilla insists on the fundamentals of modernizing the towns to give them opportunities: “Not digitizing our towns supposes a cultural loss that we cannot afford.”

The ambition of the kids with Puebloo, “with zero resources and for the love of art”, pushes them to carve out this social conscience and try to live from it. Until then, like so many young people, they have to look for chestnuts while developing personal projects. De la Calle launches a message that serves both rural areas and youth: “If we want to survive we must be closer together than ever.” On the peoples, sentence: “In the face of depopulation, action.”

