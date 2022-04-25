The Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the activation of a violation of not leaving enough distance between vehicles electronically via radar control devices, starting from Sunday, May 1, to reduce the inconvenience of vehicles on the road and reduce traffic accidents.

She explained that the violation of not leaving a sufficient distance behind the front vehicles amounts to 400 dirhams and four points, and called on all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and to leave a sufficient safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicles in front of them.



