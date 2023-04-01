The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will officially start, as of today, the mandatory implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. (675) of 2022 regarding the payment of wages for some domestic service workers’ professions through the Wage Protection System, in the context of seeking to develop the system of services provided to employers and citizen and resident families. To meet their aspirations and needs, and in a manner consistent with the legislation regulating the work of this category of employment.

The ministry said on its official pages on social media platforms that the mandatory application of this system includes five professional categories of domestic workers, which are: “private agricultural engineer”, “special representative”, “home care provider”, “private teacher”, “private trainer”. While this system remains “optional” for owners of 14 professions for domestic workers, including “house nanny”, “cook”, “private driver”, and “guard”, calling on employers who work for the owners of these professions to register their workers “voluntarily” in this The system, to take advantage of the advantages of electronic salary payment. And she indicated that employers can benefit from the advantages of paying the wages of their assistant workers in various professions “electronically”, after registering in the system and contracting with financial authorities authorized by the Central Bank to provide this service, warning that the delay or non-compliance of employers who work for the covered groups. mandatory by the wage protection system, by registering workers in the system; It exposes them to a fine for not registering domestic workers in the wage protection system, which amounts to 100 dirhams for each worker who is not registered.

And she pointed out that since last February, with the start of the trial operation of the wage protection system for workers, it began to help send notices and alerts to employers of the need to register in the system, and send other notices and alerts reminding employers of the need to pay wages through the system on the second and eighth day after the due date.

The Ministry stated that the application of the wage protection system to domestic workers helps employers to pay the wages of domestic workers on the specified dates in the easiest and easiest way, in a way that preserves their right to prove the process of paying wages, which would contribute significantly to achieving stability in the relationship between the two parties, explaining that The system allows employers to pay wages, either through cash transfer to banks and exchange shops that provide the service and are registered and approved by the Central Bank, or through smart applications for these agencies, after contracting with them in accordance with the procedures followed. And she expressed her great confidence in the success of applying the wage protection system to domestic workers, especially since she and her partners have accumulated nearly 15 years of experience in operating this system, which has been applied to workers in the private sector since 2009, as it had a positive impact on the stability and transparency of the work relationship between Employers and workers in the private sector.

3 exceptions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that Ministerial Resolution No. (675) of 2022 regarding the payment of wages for some domestic service workers’ professions through the Wage Protection System identified three cases for excluding domestic workers in the five “mandatory” categories from the procedures for compliance with the wage protection system, the first of which is If the domestic worker has a labor complaint pending before the courts, and he does not work for the employer. And the second: if the assistant worker is restricted in his right to report absence from work. The last case concerns the new domestic worker within a period of 30 days from the date of the start of his work contract.