Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The booster dose against Covid-19 will continue to apply Culiacan until Saturday, January 29, reported the health authorities in the municipality.

The vaccination macrocenter is installed in the Ninth Military Zone, in the city of Culiacán, and will remain there until saturday january 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This day continued because there was a large influx on January 26, which was supposed to be the last day of vaccination against Covid-19 in the city of Culiacán.

People who can go to get vaccinated are adults from 40 to 59 years of age as well as older adults for third booster doses. In addition to lagging people over 18 who still do not have first and second doses of pharmaceuticals astrazeneca Y Sinovac.

It must be remembered that this vaccination day has been resuming due to the fact that just on the last day there is a large influx of people who come to be immunized against the Covid-19.

The brigadistas of the macrovaccination center in the city of Culiacán, made the call to take advantage from January 27 to Saturday, January 29 so that they can soon continue with the other population and have all the citizens with the doses of reinforcements against the Covid-19.