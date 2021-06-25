For the second time in less than a minute, the application of Abandoned in order to Playstation 5 it has been delayed until August. The reason? Location problems and last minute bugs. Originally, this app for PS5 it was meant to be released today at some point in the day.

The news was shared by Hasan Kahraman, Director of Blue Box Game Studios, via the following message:

“The last two weeks have been quite stressful for us. We were hoping to launch the app today and we know that many of you were looking forward to it. Thank you very much for that, we really appreciate it. However, we have decided to postpone it until August. The first trailer will also be released that month. “

An update from Hasan: pic.twitter.com/vpFN81YDXL – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 25, 2021

Certainly things continue to get complicated and theories around a new Silent Hill each time they gain more force. For more attempts than Kahraman Y BBGS do to disprove these theories, the fans do not give up and insist that Hideo kojima is involved in the project.

For now, we can only wait until August to learn more about Abandoned and whether or not it turns out to be the next installment of the franchise. Silent Hill. If we had to bet, we would say that this will all end in a huge disappointment for the fans.

Fountain: Blue Box Game Studios