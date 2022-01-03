The Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced the end of the grace period granted to benefit from the exemption of delay fines incurred by health insurance subscribers under an individual sponsorship, noting that delay fines will enter into force starting today, at a value of 300 dirhams for each month of delay, in addition to any other fines incurred before exemption.

The department stated that last November, it extended the deadline for exemption from delay fines incurred by health insurance subscribers until the date of January 2, as part of its commitment to ensuring the continuity of community members’ access to health care services, noting that the exemption includes those sponsored under individual sponsorship (such as domestic workers and children). parents, and individuals who are late in completing or renewing a health insurance subscription).

The department had reiterated its appeal to take advantage of the exemption period for subscription or renewal of subscription to the health insurance, in the context of ensuring the provision of health care services to all members of the community in Abu Dhabi by ensuring the continuity of health insurance coverage for all subscribers and supporting them to access continuous and integrated health services whenever they need it.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

