The power outages or blackouts occur when no electric current arrives to a certain supply point. These can occur for various reasons, from deficiencies or alterations in the elements that make up the electrical installation to non-compliance by the user with the distributor. The most common cases are power outages breakdowns, non-payment or those programmed by the distributor.

When these cuts occur, measures must be taken to Protect home appliances. When the electricity returns after the blackout, a voltage spike can be generated that can affect some devices.

The fridge It can be one of the most affected because this surge in voltage affects the internal components of this appliance, overloading the electrical system and damaging it forever.

Why unplug the refrigerator in a blackout

Furthermore, the most delicate part of the refrigerator, the compressor, can be seriously damaged. This element is responsible for maintain the proper temperature inside of the device. Disconnecting it prevents it from working during a power outage.

When the light comes back, it’s best wait a few minutes before plugging in the refrigerator, Thus the current is stabilized and overload does not occur in the internal systems.