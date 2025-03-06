One of many people’s greatest fears is suffer a fire at home. There are several factors that can produce it, and it is important to know them to try to avoid them. Although many homes have insurance that covers the expenses related to the losses produced by the flames, it cannot prevent personal damage, so it is essential to take some measures.

Appliances are the main protagonists of households, essential for vital development and to perform tasks as simple as cooking, cleaning or watching television. But they also require hygiene, care, Periodic reviews and repairs to avoid possible problems that may cause due to wear or dirt.

Although all of them must be monitored frequently, there is especially one that needs constant care since A misuse of it could cause a fire and burn the kitchen. This is the toaster, a tool that we use daily for breakfast or dinner and that could cause serious home problems if it is not treated properly.

Burned toaster | Istock

The main inconvenience of this appliance is that it is used to toast the bread, so that crumbs and pieces are usually accumulated in the background that detach that smell of burning if it is not frequently cleaned. But that’s not all, if these remains receive an excessive amount of heat They can get caught creating a small fire inside the toaster.

In addition, it is an object that It works with high temperature electrical resistances That, if it is not disconnected once used, it could continue to heat up and become extremely dangerous for the home. If the temperature does not stop climbing, the toaster can explode and burn all the kitchen without us noticing. Therefore, it is essential to clean it and disconnect after each use.