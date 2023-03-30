Apple has announced that it will host the annual wWorldwide Developers Conference in an online format from 5 to 9 June 2023, with the opportunity for developers and students to take part in a special experience that will be held at theApple Park the day of the inauguration.

The event will be free for all developers and will focus on the latest innovations in ad iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS And tvOS.

As proof of the commitment of Apple in helping developers who want to get to their own operating systems, during the event it will be possible to get in touch with the engineers of the bitten apple and access new technologies and tools that can help developers create innovative apps.

Susan Prescottvice president of Global Relations with Apple Developers he has declared: “WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the world who make this community amazing. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting event ever and we can’t wait to see everyone online and in person at this event!”

This year the program will also include one-on-one workshops and the opportunity, as mentioned, to interact with other developers and engineers Apple; in addition, participants will be able to attend the Keynote and the State of the Union directly from Apple Park which will be held at the opening on June 5th. It will be limited access for which Apple will provide more information, but the event will be fully streamed online.

WWDC23 will also be an opportunity to support students through the Swift Student Challenge, one of the many programs of the Cupertino company aimed at nurturing new talents of all ages.

With the help of Swift Playgroundsa revolutionary app featured on iPads And Mac that allows students to learn the Swift programming language, students from all over the world can create an app by choosing a topic they like, then send it directly to Apple by 19 April, as indicated on the dedicated program website.

