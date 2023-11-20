Originally scheduled for release in January 2024, this innovative product is now expected to launch in March.

Cupertino, known for its commitment to excellence, is taking a careful approach to the release of Vision Pro. Sales will begin in the US and then expand to other countries.

The uniqueness of the situation is that purchase will be possible only by appointment, exclusively at Apple retail stores or through the company’s online store.

The decision underscores Apple’s desire to carefully control users’ first experience with the new wearable platform.

The reasons for the delay lie in the final stages of testing the device and preparing distribution plans. The latest beta versions of visionOS already include training videos and materials, indicating that the software development is nearing completion.

The current iOS 17.2 beta also brings Vision Pro-related features, including AirPlay streaming and the ability to create spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.

The headset starts at $3,499 and, like the Apple Watch, is expected to host a media event in the spring before the product launch.