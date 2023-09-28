An apple for the fight against multiple sclerosis. October 4th – Day of the Gift, feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of Italy established to celebrate the values ​​of solidarity and subsidiarity – ‘The Apple of Aism’, the information, awareness and fundraising initiative that will return in the square on the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October.

In front of one donation of 10 euros it is possible to book your own 1.8 kg bag of granny smith, golden and noared apples by contacting the Aism provincial section of your city, the list of which can be consulted at http://www.aism.it/mela. “Let’s make MS disappear with a bag of apples”, is the appeal of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association. With over 2 million apples many squares are colored red, yellow and green. The 14 thousand Aism volunteers distributed them throughout Italy.

Testimonial of the event, which takes place under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, the chef Alessandro Borghese who recalls: “For 10 years I have been alongside Aism to fight multiple sclerosis and related pathologies. I chose to get involved personally and not stand by and watch. Only scientific research today can help us find a definitive cure, I confirm my support because a tomorrow without multiple sclerosis is possible.” In addition to Borghese, they will once again be alongside Aism the godmother Antonella Ferrariactress, writer and patient Sm, the dancer Ivan

Cottinias well as many friends and supporters.

The funds raised in the squares – Aism reports in a note – will go to guarantee and strengthen services for people with MS and support scientific research on multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects 3,600 people in Italy every year (with a new diagnosis every 3 hours). “Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders have long been considered a variant of multiple sclerosis,” he explains Carla Tortorellaneurologist at the San Camillo Forlanini hospital in Rome – Today, scientific knowledge has allowed us to make important steps in the knowledge and diagnosis of these pathologies which have brought about advances and more specific therapeutic possibilities capable of acting on the mechanisms of the disease”.

The event is also linked to 45512, the solidarity number of Aism whose funds raised, in addition to supporting scientific research on severe forms of multiple sclerosis, will go to support the project ‘Promopro-Ms Digital Edition’, aimed at evaluating the progression of the disease and predicting its course. The people involved will participate in the research by monitoring the perception of health status via an app and contributing to the personalization of therapeutic treatments. The donation amounts with solidarity number will be 5 or 10 euros from a call from Tim, Vodafone, WindTre, Fastweb and Tiscali landlines, 5 euros from a call from TWT, Convergenze and PosteMobile landlines and 2 euros from an SMS from a personal mobile phone WindTre, Tim, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, CoopVoce and Tiscali.

Of the 137 thousand people with MS – concludes the note – 10% are children and 50% are young people under 40. Multiple sclerosis is the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults after trauma. The average social cost of the disease is 6 billion euros per year. There are between 1,500 and 2,000 cases of neuromyelitis optica.