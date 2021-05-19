If Battiato is not the messiah the world expects, I don’t know who else could be “, writes a few days after his concert in Cartagena the” paper tweeter “Nacho Tomás, still shocked by the Italian’s performance in La Mar de Músicas. “Messías Battiato” titled his column on July 26, 2017, in which Tomás acknowledged that ‘Ecos de danza sufi’ was the album he had listened to the most in his life. Like him, many were those who could not keep their buttocks in their seats in the ‘Noche de LA VERDAD’ of La Mar de Músicas in 2017. It was the most anticipated concert of this edition, and Diego Garnés, then music critic of the newspaper, He said that after that Battiato had become “immortal.”

That night of July 20, 2017, a lot happens in Cartagena. «In front of the noise of the world, the eternity of the artist that will never go out of style. He is accompanied by a wonderful string quartet (who has been with him for more than 40 years), maestro Carlo Guaitoli on piano and Angelo Privitera on keyboards. At the end of the songs he likes to look like a conductor and with his hands he directs the piano. He grabs his drink and takes a sip. It is true that the voice does not reach him, but does that matter when you are a legend of music? Well no ”, writes Garnés.

In July 2006, Battiato shared the stage with the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra as part of the Espirelia de Lorca Festival. “We were able to see why he was one of the icons of modern European culture and enjoy his immense charisma. DEP », the Symphony said yesterday on Twitter. In that recital, as LA TRUTH collected then, Battiato exercised “as the captain of a ship that traveled in time.” Legendary.