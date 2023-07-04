In June 1637 it was published in French and, anonymously, the method speech, whose author was the philosopher and mathematician René Descartes. It is a transcendental work of philosophy with also an enormous influence on mathematics, due to one of the book’s appendices, titled The geometry. In it, Descartes proposes a system that allows algebra to be used to solve geometry problems, creating a powerful tool—analytical geometry—that united two hitherto separate areas of mathematics.

More information

Rene Descartes He was born in France in 1596 and from his youth he had a solid training in the humanities. He was passionate about Greek culture and, specifically, about the great classical works of mathematics such as The elements of Euclid, arithmetic of Diophantus, the conics of Apollonius or Pappus’s mathematical collection. He was also aware of the new developments of Italian mathematics carried out by Niccolò Fontana (Tartaglia), Gerolamo Cardano or Franciscus Vieta.

Starting from all this knowledge, Descartes developed – at the same time as Pierre de Fermat, although the latter’s role was unfairly erased from this story – the analytic geometry. This allows us to describe geometric concepts through algebraic equations. Thus, a circle located in the center of the plane and with radius one, is represented by an equation x² + y² = 1. That is, it is described by the coordinate points (x,y) that satisfy the above equation.

In fact, the notion of coordinates was rigorously introduced in The geometry, with the definition of some coordinate axes, which could be oblique. Legend has it that Descartes —who used to spend a lot of time lying in his bed for health reasons— came up with this concept when he wondered how he could describe the position of a fly that landed on his ceiling. He decided that the corners of the ceiling could serve as a reference to indicate precisely where the insect was, with just a few numbers—its distance, measured perpendicular to one vertical and one horizontal corner.

Descartes, accustomed to spending a lot of time lying in his bed for health reasons, came up with the concept of coordinate axes when he wondered how to describe the position of a fly on his ceiling.

Cartesian coordinate system with the circle of radius 2 centered on the origin marked in red. The equation of the circle is x² + y² = 4. 345Kai (Wikimedia)

With this new analytical vision, classical geometry ceased to be a piece of mathematics drawn up on paper in which reasoning was done in terms of figures and Constructions with ruler and compass, as it had been until now, to be understood in a much more abstract way, using all the potential of algebra. This is how Descartes emphasizes it in the appendix: “All geometry problems can be easily reduced to terms such that it is not necessary to know in advance more than the lengths of some segments for their construction.”

Thus, analytic geometry allows one to explore the properties of a geometric object by performing algebraic calculations directly on the equation that describes it. This allowed us to use all the power of algebra to deal with concepts that were very elusive up to that moment, which were only studied with the methods of classical geometry from ancient Greece. Also, Descartes was able to state that all quadratic equations—that is, polynomial equations of degree two, such as x² + y² = 1— correspond to the conics introduced by Apollonius.

On the other hand, with this new tool it was possible to obtain new geometric objects, unknown until then, simply by modifying a given equation or by using different algebraic operations. Thus, the curves could be classified as “geometric”, if it is possible to write them as a polynomial of two variables equal to zero, or “mechanical” —“transcendent” according to Gottfried Leibniz—, otherwise. Descartes did not give special importance to this distinction, although this opened new uncharted lands in mathematics years later.

The book ‘Method Discourse’, exhibited at the National Library of Madrid, in 2018. Eduardo Parra (Getty Images)

In this text, the mathematician incorporated for the first time notations that are familiar to us, such as the last letters of the alphabet X and Z to denote the unknowns or the first letters abc for the constants. The geometry It is, surely, the first text that can be read without difficulties by a current student, and this is because we have adopted almost all of the notation used in it. In addition, it unlinked the powers of a number from its geometric meaning, for example, a power squared was unlinked with the notion of area, or the cube of the notion of volume, as had been done up to now.

Descartes’ contribution to mathematics is imperishable. As noted by the great mathematician Jean le Rond d’Alembert: “What has immortalized the name of this great man is the application that he has known how to make of algebra to geometry, an idea of ​​the vastest and happiest that the human spirit has ever had, and which will always be the key to the deepest discoveries. not only in geometry, but in all physical-mathematical sciences”.

Indeed, this new point of view proposed by Descartes was crucial for one of the greatest scientific revolutions that would take place years later: the development of the infinitesimal calculus by Isaac Newton and Gottfried Leibniz at the end of the 17th century. Infinitesimal calculus made it possible to describe nature in mathematical terms, giving way to the countless scientific and technological developments that came in the years that followed.

David Martin de Diego He is a researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT)

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.