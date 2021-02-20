The young wife of French actor Vincent Cassel, 23-year-old model Tina Kunaki, got into the lens of the paparazzi while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro and was criticized online. The corresponding discussion unfolded on the Daily Mail.

In the footage, the model is captured on the beach with her hair down in an emerald bikini set from Khassani Swimwear. Kunaki was photographed in the company of a friend, while Kassel, 53, was surfing.

Netizens began to discuss the model’s appearance and her union with the famous actor. “She looks unhappy while her husband is trying to act like a 20-year-old”, “She’s not Bellucci …”, “Honestly, she doesn’t look 23, but still their union is strange”, “Her hips look lousy.” “It seems that her breasts have decreased,” some were indignant.

Others, on the contrary, defended Kunakey: “She is in great shape: beautiful and natural”, “She is really very beautiful”, “Vincent is gorgeous, and she is lucky”, “In the end, they are both happy. Don’t be bothered by the age difference ”,“ I have no idea who she is, but she has the body of my dreams. ”

In November 2020, Tina Kunaki was also scolded online. The celebrity was photographed in a bikini in the company of Kassel, their one and a half-year-old daughter Amazoni, as well as 10-year-old Leonie from the actor’s previous marriage with Monica Bellucci. Users criticized the spouses because of the age difference.