The possible negative effects of social networks, television or video games on the self-esteem of children and adolescents has been a recurring concern in recent years. Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOB) have published the results of a study with which they sought to determine how watching television or playing video games affects children’s satisfaction with their own bodies and girls between the ages of five and nine. One of the conclusions reached through the responses of 792 students is that the appearance of video game characters influences girls’ dissatisfaction with their image.

According to Alicia Banderas, an expert psychologist in childhood, “analyzing those early ages gives us many clues for research and intervention. There is already a break in gender stereotypes, there are heroines and they are empowered, but we still suffer from the delusion that they have to have a certain canon of beauty. They are still enslaved by their bodies; bodies that neither girls have nor many women will have, which are far from reality”.

Research has found negative correlations in satisfaction with eye color, skin color, and body schema in girls who play video games, but this association does not occur “neither among boys who play video games nor among television consumer schoolchildren, regardless of their gender”, according to the study. In fact, watching television is even related to positive levels.

One of the authors of the study, Jesús Roberto Sánchez-Reina, a researcher at the Department of Information and Communication Technologies at UPF, explains that body pressure is mainly female and that men feel more satisfied with their bodies, although be different from that of the characters: “From a very early age girls are subjected to physical pressure from their friends and family, and the media amplifies that effect”.

Banderas goes further and ensures that childhood is hypersexualized and adultizes to the little ones: “If girls are exposed to this type of video game or even dolls and to the idea that the body has to be like this, they normalize it and accept that this is perfect, but they are not going to achieve it because, logically, they are girls. Their aspirations start to focus from a very early age on that canon and to think that they don’t have it,” she explains.

More information

Mireia Montaña Blasco, also author of the study and researcher at the UOC’s Learning, Media and Entertainment Research Group, explains that “children are often portrayed as strong and muscular and this can make them feel more confident about their own bodies”. The explanation that the psychologist gives to this is that, on the one hand, they may pay more attention to the development of the strategy and to empowerment than to the bodies. “Culturally, kids don’t have that pressure and can be more focused on executing bravery, daring, getting a certain adrenaline rush, and strategy. It may also be that the beauty canon is not so established in them; there may be muscles, but it’s not that ingrained.”

The authors consider that the fact that video game characters influence the perception of one’s own image only in video games and not when watching television is due to the fact that these two activities do not require the same interest. “Although the enormous influence of television advertising is clear, at certain ages, such as that of the children in the sample, less attention is paid to certain types of advertisements,” adds Mònika Jiménez-Morales, director of the Advertising and Public Relations degree from UPF.

Psychologist Alicia Banderas warns that “we bombard brains under construction that have not yet developed critical thinking or the construction of their identity” and that among the psychological consequences for these little girls may be behavioral disorders. Some may show difficulty in liking, accepting, and valuing themselves as they are, and may even develop certain eating behaviors, such as starting to eat less or restricting the foods they eat. But they can also start buying clothes that are not appropriate for their age or making friends with girls whom they consider pretty. “It is very important to choose content where the protagonists have very diverse features, so that they do not become obsessed with aspiring to have one that is established and that is far from reality,” she concludes.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.