At least two new variants of the coronavirus were identified in U.S, and it is possible that other forms of mutation could be found in the coming weeks, local experts reported.

Two independent research groups released a series of findings this weekend that confirm what many scientists have long suspected: The United States has its own viral variants of Covid-19 unique, which are different from the variants detected in Great Britain and South Africa, which worry experts because of their high contagion capacity.

Days ago, researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced two newly identified distinct variants.

It was later joined by researchers from Southern Illinois University, who said they found a variant that may have emerged months ago and it quickly spread throughout the country.

Experts say that for now the vaccines against Covid-19 are effective against the new variants. Photo: REUTERS

The variant is likely the same or similar to one of the variants identified by the Ohio researchers.

Still, while viruses are constantly mutating, these mutations are not inherently dangerous, experts cautioned.

More variants

More scientific experiments will be needed to show whether the newly identified US variants are more transmissible, more deadly, or could affect the vaccine.

And the researchers predicted that sand they could identify even more variants in the coming weeks as more scientists start looking for them.

“This should be a wake-up call that we are not doing enough genomic surveillance,” warned Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and research associate at the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Columbia University School of Public Health.

“We’re going to see a lot of these articles get published,” said Rasmussen, who was not involved in any of the studies.

“It remains to be seen whether the variants are associated with higher transmissibility or not,” he said.

Since new variants have appeared around the world, there are fears that they will cause more serious illness and death, are more communicable and render vaccines ineffective. But for now the experts clarify that there is no evidence that vaccines do not protect against the new strains.

The first variants of concern were identified in the United Kingdom and later in South Africa, which are believed to be more communicable but not more deadly.

Researchers at the University of Southern Illinois are calling this American variant 20C-US. Its origin dates back to a sample of patients in Texas from May 2020.

Since then, the variant appears to have spread throughout the country. According to Dr. Keith T. Gagnon, one of the principal investigators of the study published by Southern Illinois, 20C-US now compromises about 50% of the samples in the country.

It’s currently widespread in the Upper Midwest, which could be why Ohio state researchers spotted a strikingly similar variant.

Source: ANSA

CB