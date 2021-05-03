The appearance of things, the second most watched Netflix movie, is making people talk on social media because of its history. In this one, the paranormal terror and the family drama come together in a terrifying harmony to leave the users of the platform speechless.

As we saw in the tape, the young family (consisting of George, Catherine and Franny) moves to a historic village in the Hudson Valley and ends up discovering that a sinister darkness inhabits their new home. In parallel, the terrible truth of the family comes to light.

The tape is also known as Things Heard & Seen. Photo: composition / Netflix

What happened at the end of The Appearance of Things?

Catherine discovered that the house was the scene of a matricide and that her husband was not who he really appeared to be. In reality, he is an unfaithful husband, a dishonest professional and, finally, a cold-blooded murderer as long as he gets away with his bad deeds.

When Catherine tries to leave him, George murders her and escapes from jail for lack of evidence. However, he ends up haunted by the spirits of his late wife and Elle, the previous victim who lived in the house.

Will the appearance of things have a second part?

After that outcome, several users assumed that the film would not have a second part. However, others believe that there could be a new installment that tells the case of a new family, since the house is the scene where the cycle of femicides is a constant.

In this way, we could see Catherine taking on the role of Elle and helping the new family. The difference is that you could avoid the terrible event that is coming and free your soul to rest in peace and break the cycle.

At the moment there is no official statement from Netflix, so you will have to wait for more news in this regard. At least the endorsement of the tape by users gives hope that a non-direct continuation will take place.