In Chelyabinsk, the appearance of a queue of children at the pub was explained by the distribution of lemonade

In Chelyabinsk, a queue of children was noticed at the pub on September 1. Representatives of the Piv & Co store explained its appearance in the Russian city by free distribution of lemonade to persons under 14 years old. Detailed commentary on the situation published Rise edition.

One of the employees of the store explained that children on Knowledge Day leave them satisfied, and their parents are surprised. “They did not know about this action. The man was buying beer. The card, I say, is our bonus card? Well, I said that children under 14 years old get a liter of lemonade as a gift, ”said the Russian woman.

In Chelyabinsk, a free soft drink is not distributed to everyone, but with severe restrictions. According to the seller, now the store gives out Pear lemonade. “If Pear ends, next Watermelon/Lime. That is, we have enough lemonade, in principle, it will be enough for all the children who will come today, ”the woman assured.

