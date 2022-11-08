Astronomical reports said that the phenomenon known as the “blood moon” will emerge on Tuesday, as a result of a total lunar eclipse, while American voters head to the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections for Congress.

According to CBS News, the phenomenon will occur early Tuesday, and it is the last total lunar eclipse to be recorded in the next three years.

This full moon in November will reach its maximum brightness at 6 am EST.

And the US space agency, “NASA”, explained that the total eclipse occurs when the moon, the Earth and the sun line up in one line, and then the moon becomes in the shadow of the earth.

Since the moon cannot completely obscure the sun’s disk, the eclipse becomes an observable phenomenon, and this time it happens on the eighth of November.

And when the moon becomes in the darkest regions of the Earth’s shadow, it appears in red, which is why it is called the “blood moon”, and this will last between five and 17 minutes and six and 42 minutes EST.

Astronomers indicate that the blood moon can be observed from North and Central America, as well as Colombia and western regions of Venezuela and Peru, while those inhabiting the Hawaiian Islands will be able to follow all phases of the astronomical phenomenon.

NASA explains that following this eclipse does not require any special equipment or glasses, but it recommends staying away from places with a lot of lights in order to see the blood moon better.