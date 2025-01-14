The remains arrive a few months after ‘balls’ of fat, human hair and bacteria were detected in the area.

Australian authorities closed nine Sydney beaches this Tuesday after some mysterious white and gray balls appeared on the coast. Beaches closed until further notice include the tourist hotspots of Manly and Dee Why, the city’s Northern Beaches Council said in a statement reported by AFP.

“So far, most of the samples identified are the size of a marble and some are bigger,” he said.

The local government said it was alerted to the remains by the Environmental Protection Authority and was helping the state agency collect samples for analysis.

One of the balls, crushed



In October last year, spherical objects the size of golf balls appeared in the sands of Sydney’s famous Bondi and Coogee beaches. They were initially thought to be tar balls, but officials later said they could not be sure of their origin, but they contained many substances, including fatty acids, oils, human hair and bacteria.









“The council is organizing the safe disposal of the material and is inspecting other beaches,” the authorities have assured about the appearance of the new remains.