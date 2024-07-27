Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, stated that the “Al Mirzam” star is the last star of the summer heat period, and will appear on July 29 for 13 days, that is, until August 10.

Moisture begins to penetrate through it as temperatures rise.

In detail, Al Jarwan said that with the peak of the season of high temperatures accompanied by dry weather and alternating heat waves, the star “Al Mirzam” – the brightest star in the sky and called “Sirius” – rises from the southeast at dawn (the time between dawn and sunrise), with the peak of heat and the intensity of the summer heat.

He mentioned that what distinguishes the period of the rising of the Marzam is that it coincides with the abundance of dates throughout the Arabian Peninsula, and it is the time of the cooking of dates, meaning their rapid ripening, as they are dried, dates are made, basal is made, and the molasses that flows from the dates is collected, due to the intense heat.

The Arabs say: “When the belt rises, it fills the belt,” meaning it fills the area above the belt with dates. This is the best time to search for pearls in the depths of the Arabian Gulf, and the most important time of the diving season in ancient times.

Al Jarwan continued that the Al Marzam period is an extension of the “Jamrat Al Qayz” period and its last stars, which consist of the periods of the Gemini stars (Al Haq’ah and Al Han’ah) and the Al Marzam star (Sirius), and during it is the time of intense heat and dryness, and it is considered the hottest season of summer, as the heat during it is blazing, to the point that snakes come out of their holes, and during it are the “Waghrat Al Qayz”, which are heat waves known for their intense heat and dryness.

At the end of this period – which extends between July 3 and August 10 – and with the last days of the Al-Mirzam ascendant, humidity penetrates and the rainy summer scents become active, anticipating the end of the intense heat and the end of the summer.

Al Jarwan pointed out that the rising of the star “Al Mirzam” coincides with the rising of the stars “Al Dhira’”, which is the arm of Leo from the lunar mansions, and it is sometimes called “Mirzam Al Dhira’”, and the Arabs say, “When Al Dhira’ rises, the sun pulls the veil, and ignites the rays on the earth, and the mirage shimmers in every valley.”