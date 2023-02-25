Where a giant hole was suddenly formed in the ground with a depth of 12 meters, which raised fears and confusion about its association with the earthquake and tremors that struck Turkey over the past two weeks.
In a comment to the Turkish agency on the strange phenomenon, Fathallah Arak, director of the Research and Application Center at Konya Technical University, said: “The crater was formed before and appeared about 20 days after large earthquakes. Perhaps this crater was ready to collapse and may have occurred during the earthquake.”
He continued by saying: “The surface of this previously formed crater may have collapsed due to the earthquake with the vibration that occurred. Yes, the occurrence of craters can be linked to the earthquake in some places, but we did not find any clear evidence here that it occurred due to the earthquake.”
usual digging
“It is possible that the crater formed a few days ago, as we often have craters here,” says Yusef Gultekin, the owner of the field where the crater was formed.
He added, “We do not know if these holes will continue, we are used to them, but people who see them for the first time are afraid.”
And in the latest developments of the event:
- On Friday, the death toll in Turkey and Syria as a result of the earthquakes that occurred on the sixth of February exceeded 50,000.
- The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey rose to 44,218.
- Syria announced that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 5,914
- As search and rescue efforts begin to gradually halt for survivors buried in the February 6 earthquake in Turkey, teams have moved to clear piles of rubble left by the worst disaster in Turkey’s modern history.
- Rescue operations are still underway in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter, and Hatay, one of the hardest hit provinces.
- Mayor of Hatay: 21,000 died in the state.
- About 105,794 buildings have been damaged in Turkey and these buildings need to be demolished.
- The United Nations has said that determining the full number of deaths in Syria may take some time.
- The United Nations confirms that at least 8.8 million people were affected by the earthquake in Syria.
