Where a giant hole was suddenly formed in the ground with a depth of 12 meters, which raised fears and confusion about its association with the earthquake and tremors that struck Turkey over the past two weeks.

In a comment to the Turkish agency on the strange phenomenon, Fathallah Arak, director of the Research and Application Center at Konya Technical University, said: “The crater was formed before and appeared about 20 days after large earthquakes. Perhaps this crater was ready to collapse and may have occurred during the earthquake.”

He continued by saying: “The surface of this previously formed crater may have collapsed due to the earthquake with the vibration that occurred. Yes, the occurrence of craters can be linked to the earthquake in some places, but we did not find any clear evidence here that it occurred due to the earthquake.”

usual digging

“It is possible that the crater formed a few days ago, as we often have craters here,” says Yusef Gultekin, the owner of the field where the crater was formed.

He added, “We do not know if these holes will continue, we are used to them, but people who see them for the first time are afraid.”

And in the latest developments of the event: