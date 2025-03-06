12/04/2023



Updated 03/06/2025 at 4:56 p.m.





Culinary art lives moments of expansion. From television sets is moving to the online world in the form of courses. Through recordings or in ‘streaming’, different companies offer gastronomic experiences without the need for students to be present. These platforms can count on renowned chefs for the preparation of the recipe.

Talent Class is one of these companies where teachers are chefs ‘Michelin’. Kiko Arias and Nacho Carrera found it in 2019 to teach gastronomy through the online world. «Our company – says Kiko Arias – is born with the aim of adapting the knowledge that other schools give to an online format. Obviously we needed a differentiation. Ours was leverage in the best chefs in the world. Within that master you can find Albert Adriá, Carme Ruscalleda, the people of the Restaurant Enjoy (Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch), with Aurelio Morales as academic director of the professional cooking master ».

Teaching follows a fixed process, Arias shows: «Training lasts a year. We go through different modules as well as any face -to -face master’s degree, but the goal is that these classes can be seen at any time. Kitchen schedules are very hard and who wants to improve their training to be able to climb professionally sometimes has no time or possibility of leaving their job ». This master has an amount of 600 euros. Talent Class’s methodology is in continuous evolution. «We adapt the training to make it hybrid, so that weekly or every fifteen days there are live classes with professionals in the sector. Students have the opportunity to be live with very recognized chefs, ”says Arias. The material is downloadable and you can have it on the mobile. As for figures, Kiko Arias states that they have “with more than 9,000 students.” Talent Class also offers a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and management in hospitality, which has as teachers outstanding professionals. Its price is 2,300 euros.

In the image, Óscar Spanish and Aurelio Morales, teachers in Talent Class, an online school founded by two chefs ‘Michelin’, Kiko Arias and Nacho Carrera





The Good Food Company It is a company created by Patricia Parra and Catalina García-Germán in 2011, formed in the LE Cordon Bleu schools in Madrid and Paris. They have a long experience in the world of catering and gastronomic teaching. The workshops as they offer also include ‘teambuilding’ for companies, sessions of groups of friends, bachelorette party …









The challenge of this type of training supply is to transmit skills that are not simple through a video

They have taught online teaching for a year. “At first,” explains Catalina García-Germán, director of the firm and teacher of the classes-we offered courses already edited so that the student could consult them from home, but soon we changed the format, because it seemed to us that naturalness was lost. ” “We then bet on the streaming of the classes that we give face -to -face,” he adds. “Before the session, the recipes are sent and, a few days later, the elaboration process is sent with all the images,” he says. These recordings are received by both students in ‘streaming’ and face -to -face.

Patricia Parra and Catalina García-Germán in 2011, formed in the schools Le Cordon Bleu in Madrid and Paris, are the creators of The Good Food Company





Each class is an independent course, With a price of 60 euros face -to -face and 15 euros in streaming. The Good Food Company has a student limit, says García-Germán: “For the face-to-face session there is a maximum of 10-12 and for the online we try to stay in a cap of 20 people to be able to attend well.”

The profile of the type student is between 30 and 60 years, worker (the courses are always at night so that they can take advantage of people who have already finished working) and interested in the kitchen.

Pros and cons

Miguel Ángel del Corral, director of the School of Hospitality and Tourism of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), He states that in his center, of a public nature, “the entire training offer is face -to -face, although other public centers of the Community of Madrid and other autonomous communities do have teaching in online format.” Estimate from the corral that kitchen teaching requires learning skills: “The theoretical contents are easily transferable to students, but skills are not simple to transmit or acquire through a video or an online class.”

MACC, the best formative recipe The passion for kitchen not only as a hobby, but also as a professional life, has increased the training offer, with some proposals called to make differences. With a degree in culinary gastronomy and innovation, this course was released by Madrid Culinary Campus (MACC), a university training center, creation and unique gastronomic exchange in the world that adds the experience and prestige in education and research of the Pontifical University Comillas, and the knowledge of the gastronomic sector and vocento communication. In this degree matters of gastronomy, agricultural and agro -environmental engineering, and business administration are combined, and two of the greatest referents of contemporary cuisine, Ferrán Adrià and Andoni Luis Aduriz participate in it. “It is a magical moment because we do not start a course, we started a project,” said Adrià in the start of the degree. It is only the first step of an ambitious training program with double degrees and seven masters, in addition to intensive courses to improve the training of professionals.

It does not disdain, however, that technology ends up underpinning a new way of performing this teaching, although for now “you cannot appreciate the taste, smell or texture, so important in gastronomic art.” «In the end everything adds. The good thing about these courses is that they are developed based on demand, such as the passion that awakens Asian cuisine, pastry or the elaboration of artisan breads, ”he says.

For Miguel Ángel del Corral, this formative offer «provides new concepts, updated kitchen, cook some more avant -garde, while in official schools the contents are very wide and start from the base; This provides a more extensive vision of a wide variety of products and its cooking methods, but it is difficult to deepen and develop all gastronomic applications and possibilities ».

Some traditional actors, such as the Basque Culinary Center, have opted for online formation, which they have been offering for almost five years. They currently teach three modalities: intensive courses (with a six -month limit), specialization and semipresencial. «The courses are not just that a known chef appears and give a recipe. They are more focused on teaching how that recipe can be formulated so that in the future the student is a chef who generates his own dishes, ”says Jorge Bustamante, one of the teachers.

They are diverse formative proposals to feed a culinary passion without brake.