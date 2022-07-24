For those who join the initiative, no reward will go a “public commendation for the good deed done”

An appeal so that the dogs locked up in Octavian’s kennel can find love and warmth in a home. To launch it is the mayor of Pimonte. «A little dog in the family is the most beautiful thing there can be. He is a panacea for the soul, I am convinced. That’s why as Mayor I make an appeal to all the citizens of Pimonte: “adopt our dogs locked up in the Ottaviano kennel” ». Francesco Somma, the active first citizen of the small town of Pimonte, 6,000 inhabitants on the slopes of the Lattari Mountains, in the Neapolitan area, launches him on his Facebook profile. For those who join the initiative no reward, but a “public commendation for the good deed done”.

The Municipality of Pimonte, explains the mayor, “spends almost 11 thousand euros every year to keep 11 dogs at the Ottaviano kennel. These dogs could be happy in the family if only our citizens wanted to – he writes -. Hence my appeal which I hope will be accepted by 11 beautiful families. Giving a new home to these little ones is not only a beautiful demonstration of affection for our 4-legged friends but it will also be a meritorious action by citizens who care for their country because it will allow us to use more resources for Pimonte ».

The summer period, as is well known, is unfortunately the one that records the highest rate of abandonment: “Don’t do it, don’t abandon the animals,” says Somma. “They are part of our families. For us they are always there. Abandonment is a crime ». Mayor Somma makes himself available to find a home for the eleven dogs. “Anyone who wants to adopt or ask for information can write to me directly or come and visit me in the Municipality.”