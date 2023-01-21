The Ukrainian tank park is in disrepair and decimated by 11 months of war. Most of its armored vehicles, whether main battle tanks or infantry transport vehicles, are of Soviet origin and have been in use since the Donbas war, which began in 2014. Compared to Russia, the number of armored vehicles in the Ukrainian Armed Forces is limited. Not only that, the stockpiles of the ammunition they use are low because they stopped manufacturing in Eastern Europe after the breakup of the Soviet Union. To overcome Russian defenses, kyiv is asking its international allies for heavy tanks, specifically; German Leopards.

The successful Ukrainian counter-offensives in the summer and autumn, in the Kharkiv and Kherson provinces, could be carried out because the Russian defenses were not fortified as they are now. Surprise attacks with small, agile squads of a dozen soldiers and armored vehicles were enough to break through the enemy lines. But since October, Russia has set up kilometers of defensive barriers. To overcome them would require an effort not seen since World War II, as retired Admiral James Foggo, former commander of the US fleet in the Mediterranean, told EL PAÍS in November.

Until now, unconventional conflicts had predominated in the 21st century. Tanks in large numbers as a strike force had lost prominence in armies, in the face of the development of rapid-action light units, drones, precision artillery and anti-aircraft defenses. This was explained in November, during an international forum in Warsaw, by Mark Carleton-Smith, former Chief of Staff of the United Kingdom. Carleton-Smith emphasized what many other analysts had observed early in the invasion: that the Ukrainian defense was destroying dozens of Russian tanks with astonishing ease. But this was not due to the vulnerability of the tank as a weapon, but to the lousy Russian strategy, this British general concluded. The war in the Ukraine, on a large scale and between two more or less equal armies, has regained the prominence of tanks. “The Russian trenches can now only be overcome with tanks,” Colonel Alkut – his code name -, commander of the 3rd Ukrainian Separate Armored Brigade, explained to this newspaper last week.

Ukraine began the invasion in February last year with some 900 tanks, most of them Soviet T-64 and T-72, according to data from the British military studies institute RUSI. To these must be added about 300 tanks supplied to kyiv by Eastern European countries, especially Poland, which provided more than 260 T-72s in March. Russia allocated some 2,800 tanks to the invasion, according to RUSI, to which must be added the 400 that were in the hands of pro-Russian separatists from Donbas. The Oryx defense analysis center estimated that Ukraine had lost more than 500 armored vehicles by 2022.

Valeri Zaluzhni, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, advanced in December that he only needs 300 NATO tanks and 700 armored infantry carriers to recover all the territory lost since the start of the invasion. Alkut, who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan -he was part of the Ukrainian regiments that supported the US occupation-, estimated that a standard NATO heavy tank, be it the Leopard 2, the Abrams or the Challenger 2 British, is equivalent to having two or three Soviet-made armored vehicles. Precisely, a classic rule in military theory is that an attacking army must have a superiority over the defender of three to one.

The Leopard 2 began to be manufactured in Germany in the seventies, as were the Soviet T-72s, but the Germans already had a level of quality and armor much higher than their rivals on the other side of the iron curtain. Production, led by the Rheinmetall company, has been developing up to 11 versions of the Leopard —among them, the Leopardo, the model for Spain. There are several models of Russian tanks that can outspeed the more modern Leopards, but the maneuverability of these is better than most of the Russian main battle tanks active in the Ukraine. The Leopard models that Ukraine would most likely receive would be the older ones, the A4 and A5, because there are more units available and in more countries.

The Leopards also have scopes for night combat and firing systems that calculate the trajectory of the moving target, on any type of terrain, technology that Ukraine does not have, but Russia does, in its most modern tanks, such as the T-80BVM and the T-64 BV. The Leopard’s ergonomics are also superior to those of Soviet tanks, making it easier for soldiers to fight longer hours. The Russian man-portable anti-tank missiles are less powerful than the Javelins in the Ukrainian arsenal, supplied by the United States and the United Kingdom. If a T-72 and a T-64 can continue fighting despite being hit by three of these rockets, as detailed to EL PAÍS by officers from the 3rd Armored Brigade and the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the Leopards would resist even more. Its better protection, even against mines, also guarantees greater armoring for the infantry columns that follow the attacking vehicle.

In Europe there are about 2,000 Leopards deployed. The training time to learn how to use them could be five weeks, according to the Ukrainian military consulted, less than what would be necessary with an Abrams. The Abrams require a more complex maintenance and supply chain for fuel, ammunition and components. Added to the fact of geographical proximity, European Leopards are the best option for Ukraine.

Mikhailo Podoliak, Zelensky’s adviser, told Friday The Telegraph that with these tanks and long-range missiles, its Armed Forces could win the war in 2023. Zelensky has reiterated that the only way to push Russia back is with NATO’s heavy armor. But time is running against Ukraine because the best time to launch an offensive is in winter, when the ground is frozen and the armored vehicles can roll better; or in summer, when the spring rains have ended and turn the fields into a quagmire. And the more months pass, the stronger the Russian positions become.

