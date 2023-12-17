* On TPI the appeal of the Italian Electrosensitive Association

One day you wake up and can no longer work. Through no fault of your own, you are prevented from going to the office or being in front of a computer, even if you are at home. Again according to the law you can no longer go to clubs, cinemas, theatres, concerts, assemblies, parties or even use public transport. I mean, you can do it, but you're allowed to be among people for half an hour, an hour, then you have to leave. Where? Not in cities, not in urban parks, you can't stay there.

Meanwhile, you have a family to support, but the money is running out: along with your career, the possibility of doing 99 percent of jobs has vanished. You wonder how all this is possible. Try looking for information, which is all online, but you can't be on the computer or even on your cell phone.

If you are really very lucky you can stay in peace in your home. Instead you are not and you must leave your beloved home; finding another place where you can stay is a desperate task, also because without work, how do you pay the rent? Then with great pain you abandon your family and friends to go and live in the woods by car, in a wooden house, or in a cave. You can stay there, there is nothing stopping you from being hermits and living on alms.

Legalized torture

If you try to return to the city, among people or to your home, if you still have it, you will be tortured day and night according to the law. Depending on the case, torture causes nausea, headaches, tinnitus, exhaustion, insomnia, severe pain throughout the body, intestinal problems, skin irritations, muscle spasms, pre-syncope and more. For the State you are officially free citizens: you can choose between continuous torture, hermitage and suicide.

Therefore marginalized, incarcerated, tortured, exiled, expropriated of their lives from one day to the next forever, without any guilt. A nightmare, a dystopian film it would seem. Instead, this is what happens today to electrosensitive people, at least tens of thousands in Italy; conservative estimates speak of 3 or 5% of the European population; what varies is the type and extent of torture.

Electrosensitive means intolerant to artificial electromagnetic fields (EMF): therefore to electricity, computers, electric tools and above all to radio frequencies generated by all smart devices, cell phones first and foremost, and the antennas to which they connect: Wi-Fi and the telephone towers.

Decades of international research financed with public money (including the authoritative Bio Initiative Report) demonstrate the toxicity of artificial electromagnetic fields: tumors, neurodegenerative diseases, damage to DNA, the nervous and hormonal systems, abortions, sterility and indeed electrosensitivity .

Unlike natural ones, artificial EMFs are pulsed to transmit information, but for this very reason they cause biological damage to each of us, even if we don't realize it. We are like glasses of different capacities into which the black rain of electrosmog falls, year after year; when the glass gets full, we get sick forever. Except that no one knows how large their glass is, no one knows how much is left to the brim.

Without rights

Human rights in hand, electrosensitive people see 16 of them violated; this should already be a scandal. As if that wasn't enough, illegal disabled people, without any compensation. Why? The WHO has not yet included electrosensitivity in the list of diseases, i.e. it does not recognize the non-thermal damage caused by EMFs. In fact, European laws protect us only from thermal damage, i.e. acute and short-term; both with 4G and now with 5G, in defiance of any precautionary principle, the European Commission, and in turn the Member States, have allowed BigTechs to make billion-dollar deals by freely polluting us. Who will pay for the health and social damages?

Pollution in Italy is already very high and worsened in 2012 when the 6 Volt/m limit began to be calculated over 24 hours and not over 6 minutes, as it was previously.

Some references: below 3 microWatts/m2 the environment is healthy (and cell phones are fine). This should be the quality goal. At 34 mW/m2 biological alterations begin. 100 is the precautionary threshold for stays under two hours. 2,000 mW/m2 (i.e. 0.87 V/m) is the first value associated with the onset of leukemia in children, who are more fragile than adults.

Some remarks. A tour in the center of Turin: 8,000 mW/m2. Genoa seafront: 50 thousand. An urban park in Bologna full of children: 70 thousand. In homes, things are no better: even with cell phones and Wi-Fi disconnected, neighbors' phones and radiation from antennas arrive, so in homes you can easily find values ​​of 2,000, 16,000, 40,000 or higher.

WHO and the European Commission struggle to recognize this scientific evidence because it is based on the guidelines of a private NGO, ICNIRP. The Turin Court of Appeal, among others, highlighted in 2019 that the members of this NGO “received, directly or indirectly, funding from the industry”. (cl721/2017).

Lobbying question

Relying on ICNIRP is like asking Philip Morris if smoking is bad for you. In “The Triumph Of Doubt” prof. David Michaels demonstrates how multinationals have systematically corrupted scientists and trade magazines to create scientific doubts about their toxic products (tobacco, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, hydrocarbons…) to make legislators hesitate: for them every additional year of permissive laws translates into billions in earnings. In our case, among the doubts instilled is that which would reduce electrosensitivity to a psychosomatic issue. Let's hope! For electrosensitive people it would mean being able to heal.

On December 19th the Chamber will vote to raise the electromagnetic limits of telephony antennas from 6 to 15 V/m, or +600% in power density. This is a very dangerous measure for public health and the final blow to electro-sensitive people, who will no longer even have the woods to take refuge in.

How many victims will it take before we arrive at reasonable laws, as happened with smoking? Upton Sinclair said that it is difficult for a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it. This is why, for similar matters, Michael Moore invited people to pray that misfortunes strike legislators or a family member, otherwise they don't understand them.

If this law passes, there will be serious trouble even for those who only have their eyes on turnover, whether their own or that of the State. Whether we like it or not, electrosensitive people are like canaries in a mine.

We hope that a sense of responsibility is enough to stop this wretched law and we can finally open a serious debate on electrosmog, because people know nothing about it. Experiments are being carried out on people's health without even informing them and this is unconstitutional.