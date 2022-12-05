Florence – “My name is Mib, and at the age of 44 I would like to be helped to die at home. For 6 years I have suffered from multiple sclerosis which has already paralyzed me”: thus begins the video in which Massimiliano, from Tuscany, addresses his appeal for the assisted suicide: “Brothers of this Italy, I no longer believe in this state. If you believe it, do something”, his final words followed by those of the father who is next to him: “For the love of God, for love”.

Was the Luca Coscioni association to spread Massimiliano’s video after the 44-year-old turned to the same association. Which states: “Requests for help in terms of end of life are constantly increasing”. In the last 12 months there have been “over 9,700 people who have asked for information”, “in particular, more than 20 people a month (almost one person a day) have asked for information and the form to access medically assisted suicide in Italy or contacts with the Swiss associations”. Among these, it is further explained, Massimiliano who thus recounts the multiple sclerosis that struck him: “I can only move in a wheelchair with the help of someone. I am no longer autonomous in anything, I can no longer get out of bed or go in the bathroom alone.The disease progresses and gets worse day by day. I can still move my right arm, but he too is abandoning me, he has no more grip. I feel trapped in a body that no longer works, a broken machine.”

“If I weren’t afraid of pain, even of a simple sting – explains the 44-year-old -, I would have already tried to take my own life more than a year ago”. He would therefore like “to be helped to die without suffering in Italy, but I can’t, because I don’t depend on vital treatments”, one of the conditions set out in the note ruling of the Consulta 242/2019 on the case of Dj Fabo: according to the Constitutional Court, assisted suicide is possible and legal when the sick person who requests it is affected by an irreversible pathology, a source of intolerable physical or psychological suffering, fully capable of making free and informed decisions and kept alive by treatments of life support. Four conditions that must be verified by the National Health Service Comment Marco Cappato, treasurer of the Coscioni association, who a few days ago accompanied Romano, 82 years old of Tuscan origins and residing in Peschiera Borromeo (Milan), to die in Switzerland, struck by a form very aggressive Parkinson’s comment: “After accompanying Romano and my self-denunciation, the leaders of the parties and the representatives of the Government have chosen the path of absolute silence, perhaps in the hope that sooner or later we will stop or that the matter can be brushed aside under the carpet. Instead, we move forward. Together with the other members of the Civil Rescue association, Mina Welby and Gustavo Fraticelli, We ask for the participation of other people who want to take responsibility for helping those who ask to stop the state torture against them”.