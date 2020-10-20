Malian refugees in a camp in Mauritania. Illustrative photo. (NICOLAS REMENE / LE PICTORIUM / MAXPPP)

It is an alert launched by the NGO Care: more than 13 million people need help in the Sahel, including 5 million children.

Who says war says population movement and here again, we reach new heights. in 1978, there were 70,000 displaced people. In 2020 it is 1.5 million people or 20 times more. We could still give a lot of figures. They are all more bright red than the next: bright red for increasing poverty. Bright red for the hunger that concerns more and more people. Bright red for the fate of the women who are the first to be affected by this dramatic situation. Bright red because in addition to the war, the coronavirus was invited with a consequence: a worsening of the situation throughout the region.

If we translate that into money, it’s simple. We needed $ 1.4 billion in 2020 for emergency aid, but we are two months from the end of the year and NGOs have collected only 40% of this sum. Suffice to say that it is mission impossible for the NGOs which cannot meet the immense needs which the region needs. The Sahel is four to five times the size of France. This extends among others to Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania. We understand better the concern of the NGO Care and others who work in Africa and who ask that the world mobilize.

An international conference devoted to the Sahel is being held this Tuesday in Copenhagen, Denmark, to raise funds. Those who think that the Sahel is far away and that it does not concern us are mistaken. We know that jihadism progresses on poverty and suffering or fighting terrorism only with weapons is not enough to hope to restore peace in this whole region. At the same time, hope must be given and help is part of that hope.