The Appeals Committee of the Spanish Football Federation has rejected this Wednesday the appeal presented by Granada against its elimination from the Copa del Rey, due to improper alignment. In this way, it is confirmed that the Andalusian team is out of the competition in the first round.

Granada had won 0-3 against Arosa on November 2, but five days later, that result would be reversed on the desk, giving the Galician team the classification. The reason was that the team led by Paco López fielded Adrián López, a 23-year-old goalkeeper who belongs to the reserve team, a combination that violates the rules of the Copa del Rey, in which a player of that age must have a player’s chip. first team.

