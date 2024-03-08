Carlo Ancelotti definitively loses Jude Bellingham for the next two league games. The Appeal Committee of the Spanish Federation has rejected the appeal presented by Real Madrid for the sanction imposed on the Englishman and he will not be able to play the league matches against Celta de Vigo or Osasuna.
Bellingham was sent off in Real Madrid's last match against Valencia after all the controversy generated by the goal disallowed for the white team when Gil Manzano whistled the end of the match. The former Dortmund player reproached the referee and saw the red card.
Real Madrid filed an appeal to have the Englishman's sanction lifted, arguing that he had not insulted the referee, but the RFEF Appeals Committee maintains those two match sanctions against Bellingham for attitudes of contempt or inconsideration towards the referees, in addition to with an accessory fine of 700 euros for the club and 600 for the player, in application of article 144 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code.
“A response is given to the consideration of the correct classification of the conduct by the Disciplinary Committee, by framing it in article 124 of the Disciplinary Code, imposing the minimum sanction of suspension for matches (two) that it contemplates,” the text of the Appeals Committee.
When will Bellingham play for Real Madrid again?
Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid's next two games: against Celta de VIgo on Sunday, March 10, and against Osasuna next Saturday, March 16.
However, the English player will not play for his club again until March 31, as there will be a national team break. Once the international commitments are over, Real Madrid will host Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 30 of the League.
