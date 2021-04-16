Renfe is clear about it. It wants to be much more than just the rail operator of reference. He has his eyes set on accompanying us on all our journeys: from the moment we set foot on the street until we arrive at our destination, beyond the train station or the suburban stop. And it will do this with its comprehensive mobility platform RaaS (Renfe as a Service) that will allow us to plan and access the means of transport we need, through a single payment in a simple, reliable and secure way via mobile.

“RaaS goes beyond the classic limits of what we are as a railway company,” says Manel Villalante, Renfe’s General Director of Development and Strategy. “We want to be a comprehensive mobility operator. We understand that the railway has to be integrated into a joint offer that allows going from door to door. We want to make it easy for people and the digital transformation has put tools such as artificial intelligence, big data or the blockchain to make it possible ”, he explains.

Renfe’s new adventure materializes the concept of mobility as a service (in English Mobility as a Service, which responds to the acronym MaaS). A model that has been working for years in different cities around the world to promote collective transport and that travel does not depend so much on the private vehicle to reduce pollution. “In the new ecosystem of sustainable mobility, the backbone continues to be the public transport system, but it needs to reach all layers of the population, reach all territories and all demands,” says Villalante. “Our will is to sew an open, inclusive mesh that allows us local, regional, and national agreements to gradually cover the country’s territory. Reach agreements with public and private, large, medium and small companies and with other platforms ”.

RaaS goes beyond the classical limits of what we are as a railway company. The train must be integrated into a joint offer that allows going from door to door Manel Villalante, General Director of Development and Strategy of Renfe

RaaS promises to integrate the widest possible offer of transportation available in the country. In addition to the train, it will offer users the possibility of buying metro tickets, urban and interurban buses, airplanes and ferries, hiring taxis, VTC, renting bicycles, electric scooters or a shared car. All through a single payment and without leaving your application.

The tool is designed to offer different route options between two points. The user can select the one that interests them the most based on the price, the time it takes to travel or their carbon footprint. Once the purchase is made, it is possible to download the tickets in pdf or send them to the Passbook, receive confirmations and the invoice by email. RaaS will offer real-time information on services and incidents. Changes and cancellations can be made even during the journey if there is, for example, a delay, a problem in the means of transport or a loss of transshipment.

Adapted trips

It also wants to offer travel packages adapted to the mobility guidelines of each person and is already thinking of offering a monthly subscription. “That is the last scenario. It’s what some call the Netflix of mobility. What audiovisual platforms do can also lead to mobility. The technology is the same, ”says Villalante. Experiences of this type have been made in cities such as Helsinki or Stockholm. “It is something very new, embryonic and loyal a lot,” he adds. The most ambitious step will be to take it outside our borders. “Ideally, if a person uses RaaS and travels to a city in another country where we have an agreement with a similar platform, they will automatically make the transport systems available to them on their mobile, without the need to make new registrations or forms of payment. ”, Says Manel Villalante. Renfe even foresees that RaaS will be able to count on services such as reservations for restaurants, accommodation or shows.

Last November, the railway operator approved the tender process to select a technological and commercial and legal advisory partner with which to develop RaaS for an amount of 39.4 million euros over five years. “We hope to complete the process in June and launch a minimum viable product in the first quarter of 2022,” explains Renfe’s general director of Strategy. The application will start in eight cities, from here 10 more will be integrated and in a later phase it will reach 29.

With RaaS, Renfe plans to attract a minimum of 650,000 new customers to the train, which will generate 1.8 million new trips in five years, increasing train sales in the main corridors between 3% and 4%. The company estimates that RaaS will bring in additional revenue of between € 38 million and € 156 million.