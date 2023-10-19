Recently, an application included a curious update to its service that surprised users. With the new version of the app, you can report the presence of rats in train stations. New York subway. Beyond the curiosity of those trying to find them, the functionality can be useful for passengers who want to avoid them.

For some time now, the number of rats in the Big Apple has been an issue that has drawn the attention not only of the city’s inhabitants, but also of tourists from the United States and other parts of the world. Far from being controlled, the population has grown in recent times.

Against this backdrop, the Transit app, which reports on the status of public transportation services and other related issues, included this striking variant for New York users. With the latest update, they will be able to warn about the presence of rodents in the stations.

How the app works to report that there are rats in the New York subway

Just as warnings about traffic accidents or service congestion, users will be able to provide information about rats. When traveling by subway, passengers will be asked by the app if they saw any rodents in the station they visitedas stated Newsweek.

Based on the reports provided by users, the platform takes stock of the situation and specifies which stations are the worst in this regard. Beyond the curiosity that seeing and reporting them can generate for many, this function can be especially useful for those who have a phobia or simply prefer to avoid encountering these creatures.

Users will be able to report the presence of rats in the New York subway Photo: Screenshot. istock

According to the first information that was known about this section of the app, Rats have already been reported on 40 percent of trips since this feature was enabled. The stations that accumulated the most rodent presence are Harlem-148th Street, 145th Street and Grant Avenue.