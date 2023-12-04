At the end of October of this year, it was created on the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California, an application to store the medical data of migrants and refugees. Its name is Umed.Me, and it was born, according to the service’s own website, as a solution to a constant problem among the migrant community: having their health information at hand.

The idea of ​​​​medical specialists and caregivers who developed Umed.Me during the pandemic was to change how and when personal data is accessed of health. One of the biggest triggers for this invention was that communication errors are the cause of 60% to 70% of preventable hospital deaths, according to the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

What is Umed.Me, the medical app for migrants in the United States, for?



For people who often face adverse situations in their immigration processes, this application can bring great benefits, such as: reducing the stress of accessing and managing health information, saving time and having better coordination as patients with the health provider. health.

Vidya Sri, co-founder of Teqbahn Labs, the company that created the new application, highlighted, according to the agency EFEthe importance of this tool for migrants, since they can find food and medication guides there, in addition to storing important documents and having medical care.

Umed.Me was created by doctors and caregivers during the pandemic

That means In an emergency they do not have to worry about carrying their documents, but by showing the app they can access the service. “The truth is that in these situations, the last thing you think about is collecting all the papers, fear makes you leave immediately, and these tools come, to me as a mother, to make things easier for us,” Sri told Telemundo 51.

According to the app’s press release that launched in late October, “Umed.Me was developed by listening and learning from migrants, refugees, migrant shelter directors, social workers, doctors, and public health experts in Tijuana, Mexico. Because they are the experts.”

To be accessible and global, Umed.Me has different languages ​​such as Spanish, English, French, Haitian Creole, Arabic, Tamil, Russian, Kurdish and Dari. Besides, It is available for different operating systems.