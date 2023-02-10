Public transport in Brazil is a joke, whether you live in big cities or in the countryside. Problems range from delays to payment difficulties, things that would be easily solved by embarking on simple access technology today.

When the rulers do not solve the problems, it is usually the private world that brings the way out. This is the purpose of the Kim app from Minas Gerais, which seeks to provide facilities for Brazilian public transport users – including online recharge of the transport card, generation of a QR Code for payment of the ticket on the cell phone and even a map with updated bus times. bus in real time. Simple measures, which are already present in some cities, mainly in the capitals, but which are often not 100% functional.

The application is present in more than 48 cities in Brazil and registered an increase of 250 thousand users in 2022. There are already more than 630 thousand people using Kim.

(Note published in the 1311 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)