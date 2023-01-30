EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

For Jairo Trand, implementing technology in the rural world is more than just taking a device and leaving it abandoned. That was precisely what motivated him to found, along with other colleagues, the Argentine company Kilimo, of which he is also CEO, and in which they use satellite images and local meteorological data to be able to tell farmers in Latin America exactly how much water they should spray their crops and they don’t waste it.

After making these calculations and by means of a apps, Kilimo customers receive a message in which they are promptly told how many millimeters of water to irrigate so that they do not exceed even a drop. “In the vast majority of cases, farmers use up to 20% more water per month than the crop needs,” says Trand. What Kilimo gives them is the knowledge of what the optimal measurement is.

Only with figures from 300 clients representing up to 2,000 producers, the company has managed to save 50,000 million liters of water, which, according to Trand, “is equivalent to a number similar to the water used by one and a half million people per year.” “You can see how much has been achieved with little,” he says. Thus, hand in hand with farmers, they have been expanding and recovering watersheds not only in Argentina, but also in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and the United States. More than 44 types of crops have had an impact through saving water, including corn, soybeans, wheat and avocado, one of which is characterized by consuming more water.

Use of Kilimo in Argentine crops. David CARRETERO (COURTESY)

“Although it depends on the place, in developing countries it is estimated that agriculture uses 80% of the water. So, if we want to manage this crisis and adapt it to climate change, agriculture is the sector in which something must be done ”, he adds.

The water saving market

One of the first basins that Kilimo reached was that of Maipo, in Santiago de Chile. It is a key water source for the city, but also one of the most stressed in the country. In addition to the rainfall regime, which has decreased by around 50%, it was also added that the basin is usually recharged with snow from the Andes, which is increasingly contracting due to climate change. Maipo, like many others, was asking for help.

There, in addition to the farmers, Kilimo met several companies that used Maipo’s water and that had signed a commitment to be neutral in their use of water. In other words, they sought to return to the basin the resources that had been taken from it. “But they were challenged to figure out how to do it. Where do you get those water savings?” says Trand. The pieces were accommodating and Kilimo was able to link his software of saving water with what the companies needed.

Thus a water market was born. Or as Trand prefers to call it, an “exchange model in which the effort to better manage water is compensated”. Similar to what happens in the now so popular carbon markets, farmers sell the water they have saved to companies so that they put it in their environmental compensation accounts. “At the end of the year we verify how much each producer saved and they are paid based on that,” says the Argentine businessman. Usually each producer gets to earn up to 30% more than the services he paid to Kilimo for the software of saving water.

John Dutton, member of the executive committee of the World Economic Forum and Tatiana Malvasio, co-founder of Kilimo. Michael Calabro (KEYSTONE)

Among the companies that have already joined this model ―which is already beginning to be reproduced in various parts of Latin America― there are giants such as Intel, Microsoft and Google, in addition to the more than 2,000 producers that enter the project under the sole condition that do it voluntarily. “We work with the theory of change, so we believe that if the farmer is not given agency or the possibility to choose to join the project, it will not be successful. It’s different from philanthropy,” says Trand.

Although Kilimo was only founded in 2015 and the first basin to test the water market pilot, Maipo, is only a few months old, the company was recently recognized as a winner of the Global Freshwater Challenge (Enterprise Global Freshwater Challengee), an award given by the World Economic Fund to ten entrepreneurs around the world who are innovating on water care.