The Spanish government is working on the creation of Equality, an application that will keep track of the household chores performed by the various members of the family to know exactly how many hours are done by women and how many by men.

With the primary aim of raising awareness of gender equality in the home, the app also aims to motivate men to do more jobs around the house.

The initiative was presented during the last meeting with the CEDAW Committee in Geneva by the Secretary of State for Equality Ángela Rodríguez “Pam” Martínez.

The Spanish Secretary of State for Equality Ángela Rodríguez ‘Pam’ Martínez, announced on Tuesday 16 May 2023 that the Ministry led by Irene Montero will launch by the end of the summer the Equality app to control household chores and make distribution more equal between men and women.

The goal is to raise awareness on the subject by creating an intuitive platform very similar to those used to measure the distribution of travel expenses.