Great news for all fans of Kusuriya no Hitorigotothe signed light novel series Natsu Hyūga And Touko Shino better known in our area with the name The Diaries of the Apothecarywhich has recently received the announcement of an anime adaptation.

According to the first information available, the anime will arrive in the course of 2023 and will be produced by OLM extensionwith the voice actress Aoi Yuki who will lend his voice to the protagonist Maomao.

But let’s talk about the staff: Norihiro Naganuma (The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 1) will direct the series for TOHO animation And OLM extensionflanked by Naganuma to supervise the script, Akinori Fudesaka as assistant director, Yukiko Nakatani (Go! Princess Precure, Tropical Rouge! precure) to character design, Katsumi Takao (Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle) as art director, Misato Aida (My master has no tail) as a color key artist, Yu Nagai (Komi Can’t Communicate) as CGI director, Shoji Hata as sound director, with Satoru Kousaki (Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-), Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss), And Arisa Okehazama (ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!) to the composition of the music.

The original novel is published in Italy by Dokusho Editionswhile the manga counterpart came thanks to J-POP (of which you can read our review). Here is a small introduction to the story:

Kidnapped from the red light district where she worked, Maomao is sold to the imperial palace as a slave. Here she tries to go unnoticed, dreaming of being free and hugging her father again. But when she, thanks to her knowledge of her spices, manages to prevent the death of the still-infant princess, Maomao’s life at the imperial court is about to change.

Source: TOHO Animation via Anime News Network